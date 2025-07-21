Kanwar Yatra: Key roads closed in Delhi till July 23. Check traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a detailed advisory announcing the closure of several key stretches in the national capital till 8 AM on July 23 due to the pilgrim rush in the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra period. Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar on their way back to their hometown in Alwar district, Rajasthan near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram.(Hindustan Times)

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the left carriageway of GT Road from the Keshav Chowk roundabout to Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) will remain closed to vehicular movement from 8 AM on July 21 to 8 AM on July 23 to facilitate safe passage for Kanwariyas.

Additionally, a separate advisory said that several major routes, including GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border and Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, will also remain closed during this period.

"Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) and from Pusta Road to Shastri Park will be restricted. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and follow alternative routes," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Sharing the route plans, traffic police said the stretch between Keshav Chowk and Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) is shut for vehicles, and Seemapuri to Apsara Border will be completely closed for traffic.

Anand Vihar to Apsara Border will be restricted till 8 AM on July 23. GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will be closed and traffic will not be permitted. Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) will be closed for commuters. Pusta Road to Shastri Park will not be accessible.

The police also advised alternative routes and said that commuters on Swami Dayanand Marg, heading towards the ISBT, should either take the Keshav Chowk underpass to Maujpur, or make a U-turn at Shyam Chowk and reach ISBT via Vikas Marg or the Master Plan Road.

Vehicles from Seelampur T-Point should use Road No- 66 for Wazirabad Road access.

Those approaching from Dharampura T-Point may continue on Road No 66 or divert through Keshav Chowk underpass to Vikas Marg.

Traffic from the Old Iron Bridge towards GT Road is being rerouted via Kailash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar to the Pusta Road corridor. Commuters from Shastri Park Pusta Road can join GT Road at Shastri Park and continue to Road No 66 or via Keshav Chowk underpass to Vikas Marg.

Traffic trying to access GT Road from Khajoori Chowk will be regulated and diverted to Wazirabad Road for onward movement to ISBT.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid these restricted zones to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

"Follow traffic diversions and cooperate with authorities during the Kanwar Yatra. Your support ensures the safety of both Kanwariyas and commuters," the police said.