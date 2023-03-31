Kapil Sibal says 'don't need abroad endorsement' on Rahul Gandhi, democracy

Amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Congres after Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign affair ministry spokesperson for taking note of Rahul Gandhi's persecution, former Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said in his opinion no crutches are needed to walk ahead. "We don't need endorsements from abroad. Our fight is our own and in that we are together," the former Congress leader said. Read | BJP vs Congress as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case: ‘India won’t tolerate…' Kapil Sibal commented on the row over Digvijaya Singh thanking Germany for taking note of the Rahul Gandhi case in India.

The Congress distanced itself from Digvijaya Singh's comment after several ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur strongly criticised Digvijaya Singh's statement and following the thread reiterated that the Congress seeks foreign support. Read | ‘Disgrace to nation’: Union minister slams Cong's tweet ‘thanking’ Germany

The Congress firmly believes that India's democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to our democracy by Mr Modi's assault on our institutions and his politics of vendetta, intimidation, threats and harassment, the party issued a statement amid the controversy.

What the German external affairs ministry said

"We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict," foreign affairs ministry spokesperson was heard saying in the clip that was shared on Twitter by Richard Walker the Chief International Editor of DW.

'Any more proof needed?'

After Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked whether any more proof was required to establish that the 'Congress wants foreign interference in our affairs'. "Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?" Sitharaman tweeted.

'What's the desperation to lie'

Congress's Supriya Shrinate slammed Nirmala Sitharaman for her tweet and asked what the desperation was to lie and "turn into a 2 rupee troll'. "Guess, being a vitriolic troll is now a badge of honour and a line of survival for some of you in the BJP! Carry on - you only expose your lies further," Supriya tweeted.

