Kapil Sibal's question to Election Commission on Modi's ‘those with more children’ remark

Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday called on the Election Commission of India to take immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that Congress would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims. Sibal said that the poll body should condemn PM Modi's remarks and issue a notice to him. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.(PTI)

“You (PM Modi) are giving a speech that the Congress will give the properties of the women to infiltrators and terrorists. Don't the 20 crore people of this country matter? Don't they have aspirations?” Sibal told reporters at a press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Politics has stooped down to such a level and it has not happened in history and I do not want it to happen. I want to ask a question to the Election Commission why action was not taken immediately. You (EC) should condemn it and a notice should be given to PM Modi,” he added.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those with more children".

“This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level,” Modi said.

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets,” he claimed.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.

"It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he said.

Modi was referring to former prime minister Manmohan Singh's "first claim" remark made in 2006.

A 2006 PMO clarification available in the archives showed that the government at the time had clarified that the former PM Singh had said that all underprivileged sections needed to be uplifted and therefore had the first right to resources.