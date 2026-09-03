A Kargil war veteran on Wednesday attempted to die by suicide over a prolonged delay in allotment of land. The incident took place in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka.
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According to a report by news agency PTI, police officials stated the man allegedly consumed pesticide out of frustration due to the delay in allotment of land that had been awarded due to his service in the military during the 1999 war.
The man is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru and will record his statement once doctors declare him fit.
As per officials, the man joined the Indian Army in 1987 and served in the Maratha Light Infantry during the Kargil war, where he also sustained injuries.
Officials also told PTI that the man addressed a letter to the Tahsildar of Chintamani earlier this year, seeking the allotment of two hectares of land, which, as per the retired serviceman, had been pending for 26 years.
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"Was it not possible to identify land for a disabled ex-serviceman who has been seeking it for 26 years," he asked in the letter. The man wrote that this delay made him question his service in the Indian Army and wondered if he made a mistake to serve the nation.
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"Was it not possible to identify land for a disabled ex-serviceman who has been seeking it for 26 years," he asked in the letter. The man wrote that this delay made him question his service in the Indian Army and wondered if he made a mistake to serve the nation.
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The man also warned authorities that they would be responsible for "any untoward incidents that may occur" if his demand was not addressed by officials.
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Home/India News/Kargil War veteran attempts suicide in Karnataka over delay in land allotment for more than 20 years
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