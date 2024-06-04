Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) seats in Assam

    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) seats in Assam. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Assam's key constituencies: Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, and Kaziranga. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we'll be providing you with real-time updates, analysis, and insights from these crucial electoral battlegrounds. Stay tuned as we track the pulse of democracy unfolding in these diverse regions of Assam. From political twists to nail-biting finishes, we've got you covered with the latest developments shaping the political landscape of the state. Join us as we witness democracy in action and follow every twist and turn of this consequential election day....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
