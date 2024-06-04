Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) seats in Assam

Live

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, Kaziranga and Silchar (SC) seats in Assam. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election counting day in Assam's key constituencies: Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, and Kaziranga. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we'll be providing you with real-time updates, analysis, and insights from these crucial electoral battlegrounds. Stay tuned as we track the pulse of democracy unfolding in these diverse regions of Assam. From political twists to nail-biting finishes, we've got you covered with the latest developments shaping the political landscape of the state. Join us as we witness democracy in action and follow every twist and turn of this consequential election day....Read More