Karnal SP denies reports of farmer's death due to lathicharge at protest

The Karnal Police on Sunday refuted reports that a farmer who participated in the protest on Saturday passed away due to injuries suffered during the agitation. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said had the reports been true, the farmer’s family members would have met them.

“He did not visit any hospital. He went home in a stable condition and died in sleep. Some are saying he died due to a heart attack. Reports of him dying due to injuries received during force used by police (in Karnal) are false,” Punia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“If it were true, family members would have come to the police. We have not received such information. These two incidents have no link,” the senior officer said.

Earlier in the day, a functionary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said the farmer, named Sushil Kajal had been injured in baton charge by police on Saturday only to pass away hours later in a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni wrote, “Sushil Kajal, who owned one and a half acres of land, had been participating in the farmers’ agitation for the past nine months. He had suffered serious injuries in the police lathi charge at Karnal Toll Plaza yesterday and at night he succumbed to a heart attack… The farming community will always remember his sacrifice.”

About 10 people were injured on Saturday after police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Besides Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

A major row has erupted over the issue with farmer groups, which have been leading the moths-long protest along the borders of Delhi and elsewhere against three central farm laws, and Opposition leaders hitting out at the administration over the handling of the situation.

The state police drew severe criticism for the action and several roads and protests, by way of blocking highways, including toll plazas, continued on Sunday.