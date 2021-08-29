On Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha's video, Dushyant Chautala says use of such language by IAS officer 'condemnable'

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday broke his silence over Saturday’s police lathicharge on protesting farmers in Karnal, as he condemned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha’s instructions to the police to “break the head of the protestors.” Action will be taken against Sinha, Chautala said.

“The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him. In a clarification, the SDM said he didn’t sleep for the last two days. He probably doesn’t know that the farmers also don’t sleep 200 days a year,” the deputy chief minister said.

Chautala was talking about a now-viral video clip, in which Sinha can be seen briefing the policemen on how to stop protestors from marching towards a venue where a meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was scheduled to be held. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP president OP Dhankar were to attend the meeting.

“No matter what happens, nobody will cross this barricade,” the IAS officer is heard instructing the policemen, referring to farmers. “Let me make it clear, break the heads of all those who try to cross. I am the duty magistrate, and I’m giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway. Any doubt? Will you hit them? Will you let them cross this barricade? There is no doubt, no confusion. We won’t let them breach this barricade. We have enough force backing us up,” he says.