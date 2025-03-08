Karnataka: 2 women, Including an Israeli, molested, 3 men assaulted, 1 missing

Belagavi: Five individuals, including two foreign tourists from Israel and the United States, were allegedly attacked by three men during a music concert in Karnataka’s Gangavati taluk on Friday early morning, a senior police officer said. Daniel and Pankaj climb out of the canal, while D Boss could not be located. Rescue efforts are underway (X/@TweetzBallari)

Among the five attacked were two women from Israel and Gangavati who were molested. The three men — Daniel (23) from the United States, Pankaj (43) from Maharashtra, and D Boss, a local — who were assaulted by the gang, were pushed into an irrigation canal near the music concert venue. Daniel and Pankaj climb out of the canal, while D Boss could not be located, superintendent of police (SP) of Koppal district, Ram Arasidi, said.

The incident occurred around 1am when the group of five were attending a music concert near Saanapur Kere in Koppal district, close to the Gangamma temple, he added.

“D Bosse might have been swept away as the canal’s current was strong. Rescue efforts by fire and emergency services are underway. Authorities have blocked sections of the canal up to six kilometers downstream to prevent the missing individual from being carried further away any further,” Arasidi said.

The two foreign nationals and a resident of Maharashtra were staying at the Heart Line Happy Home Resort in Gangavati and were accompanied by a female guide and a male resort staff member to the music event, Koppal deputy superintendent of police Siddangouda Patil said.

“The assault on the women took place after their male companions were thrown into the canal,” Patil added.

All four survivors received initial treatment at a local primary health centre before being shifted to a government hospital in Gangavati.

Highlighting that many foreign tourists visit Gangavati, particularly Koppal district, to attend musical events, Gangavati police inspector Somashekar Juttal said, “An incident like this has never occurred here before. Such crimes not only harm tourism but also tarnish the nation’s image internationally.”

“Additional security would be deployed at tourist locations, especially those frequented by foreigners. While no formal complaint has been filed by the victims, police have launched an investigation into the assault,” Arasidi said.