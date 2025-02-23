22-year-old woman gangraped by ex-boyfriend, five of his friends

A 22-year-old woman from Bhiwandi was gang-raped by her ex-boyfriend and five of his friends, who lured her to a secluded spot by sending a message from her kidnapped brother’s mobile phone on Friday. The police said that the main accused was earlier in a relationship with the woman.

Believing that she was involved with another man, the accused had her summoned to a remote place where to take revenge, he raped her along with his friends.

According to the police, the survivor received a message from her brother’s mobile phone, asking her to come immediately to the spot since it was an emergency.

After she reached, the six accused, who had already kidnapped her brother and beat him up badly, took the woman to some bushes, where they gang-raped her. They continued the rape in a van and later dumped her on the roadside.

The 22-year-old woman is now in hospital, and further investigation is being done by the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi. Police officers said they had arrested two of the six accused and were searching for their accomplices.

Based on the woman’s statement, the police have registered a case against the six perpetrators under Sections 64(2)(d) (Rape), 70(1) (Gang Rape), 115(2) (Voluntary Hurt) and 3(5) (Criminal Act Committed by Several People with Common Intent) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Only one of the accused has so far been identified with his full name, Mohammad Said Alam.

Three others have been identified only by their first names, Pasha, Laddoo and Golu, while the identity of the remaining two was not ascertained, said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station.

According to the information provided by the police, the 22-year-old survivor was staying at her aunt’s house at Fatima Nagar in Bhiwandi.

On February 21, she woke up at 2 am and saw 15 missed calls from her brother. After calling him back, she was told by her brother that he was unwell. She immediately took a rickshaw and reached the spot she was told to come to by her brother in a message.

The Shanti Nagar police said that as soon as the woman reached the spot, the accused beat up the rickshaw driver and her brother, took her to the bushes and later in a van where they took turns to rape her.

After they dumped her by the roadside later, the distraught woman went to the Bhiwandi Taluka police station and reported the incident.

The police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case for further investigation to Shanti Nagar police station.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Bhiwandi taluka police station confirmed to HT that the woman had been subjected to gang rape by six men.

Two of the accused have been arrested, and two police teams are searching for the remaining four.

The main accused in the matter has a criminal past, with several cases registered against him in Bhiwandi.