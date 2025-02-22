Bala's ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan alleges 'he abused, raped me', says: ‘I am afraid of his gundas’

After actor Bala’s ex-wife Amrutha Suresh accused him of assault and misbehaviour last year, another one of his exes, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, has made similar accusations. Responding to a comment that claimed she ‘sexually lured’ Bala when he was sick, Elizabeth accused the actor of harassment and domestic abuse. (Also Read: Bala reveals if marriage to Kokila is his fourth: ‘Do people really believe that?’) Bala married Elizabeth Udayan in 2021 but split with her later. He is now married to Kokila.

Elizabeth Udayan on Bala

Elizabeth posted a screenshot of a comment on one of Bala and his current wife, Kokila’s, interviews on Facebook. The commenter claimed that Bala was ‘sexually lured’ by Elizabeth when he was her patient and that should he wish to, he could get her medical license cancelled as he was ‘taken advantage of’ financially and sexually.

She then added a screenshot of her reply, captioning it, “Read my reply, if no police or anyone is ready to complaint at all this happening in front of media. I don't know. He is threatening me telling he will tell his past, he will leak our bed room video, I had taken tablets for depression. But he didn’t tell me he abused me raped me he cheated many more girls my hands are shaking typing this because of helplessness. He publicly told I am infertile. He indirectly (said) I gave him wrong medicine (sic).”

A screen grab of Elizabeth Udayan's caption.

Her reply read, “Ask him to cancel my medical license, we met in fb and I have all the msges and voice recordings he had with other women when he was with me. I dont know how he married again. He put wedding chain on me and invited people for wedding and wedding done in front of police. He and his mother told he can only register later because of problem in horroscope after his age of 41 and it is too much he mentally and physically harassing me and my family still i am afraid because of his gundas and previous threatening he had done. If ur continuing i am filing case against cheat me hitting me blackmailing me and all other case he had done. (sic)”

A screengrab of Elizabeth Udayan's accusations against Bala.

About Bala

Bala comes from a family deeply rooted in the Malayalam film industry. His grandfather owned Arunachala Studios, and his father directed over 350 films and documentaries. Bala made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film 2 Much and later appeared in Tamil cinema with his 2003 film Anbu.

He married a woman named Chandana when he was 21 and called Kokila his ‘second wife legally’ in an interview with Manorama Online last year. However, he was married to singer Amrutha Suresh and the two share a daughter called Avantika. He also called his marriage with Elizabeth ‘not legal’. Bala was arrested in October last year after Amrutha filed a complaint against him for abuse and misbehaviour.