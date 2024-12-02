Bala reveals if marriage to Kokila is his fourth: ‘Do people really believe that?’

Actor Bala married his relative Kokila on October 23 at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple in Kerala. While reports suggested this was the actor’s fourth marriage, he denied the claims while talking to Manorama Online, calling Kokila his ‘second wife’. (Also Read: Abhirami Suresh is scared of love and marriage after sister Amrutha's experience with Bala: ‘Don't want a divorce’) Actor Bala recently married his relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony.

Bala clarifies if he has been married four times

Bala told the publication that his first marriage was with a woman named Chandana when he was just 21. He explained that they had been sweethearts since school and married secretly at a temple, stating that there wasn’t more to their relationship. He said that later, their families ‘separated them’, their marriage was ‘annulled’, and that now she is ‘happily married’ and lives in America.

Addressing claims of this being his fourth marriage, he said, “Do people really believe I was married four times? It's absurd. Legally, Kokila is my second wife. Chandana and Kokila have spoken to each other, and I was only 21 when I married. I even spoke to my ex-wife about it, and that marriage was eventually annulled.” He also stated that Chandana has two children now.

He further dismissed claims of marrying Elizabeth Udayan, who was supposedly his third wife. He called that too ‘not a legal marriage’ and refused to get into further details. Bala did, however, wish her well in the interview, crediting her with helping him through a tough time. He did not speak about his second wife, singer Amrutha Suresh, who filed a legal case against him for allegedly harassing her and their daughter Avantika.

Bala’s legal issues

After Amrutha filed a complaint, Bala was arrested on charges of outraging a woman's modesty and additional charges under juvenile justice laws early in October. Bala had alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from visiting their daughter. However, Avantika shared a video in which she claimed that Bala had been misbehaving with them. After receiving bail with two sureties of ₹25,000 each, Bala married his relative Kokila later that month.