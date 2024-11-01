Actor Bala's mom feeds him and his new wife Kokila sweets on their thala Diwali. Watch

Malayalam actor Bala has been in the headlines the last few weeks for battling a legal case and getting married for the fourth time. Out on conditional bail, the actor celebrated Diwali with his new wife Kokila and his mother on October 31. (Also Read: Bala says those who ‘don't get girls are jealous’ he married 4 times: ‘They find fault with everything’) Actor Bala and his wife Kokila celebrated their first Diwali with his mother.

Bala’s thala Diwali

Bala shared a video filled with snapshots of his first Diwali with Kokila, writing, “On our thala diwali, wishing you all happiest diwali.” Thala Diwali marks a couple’s first Diwali celebration after their marriage. While traditionally celebrated at the bride’s home, Bala chose to celebrate it at his home with his mother.

In the video he shared, he can be seen posing for pictures with Kokila and his mother. His mother also lovingly feeds sweet to him and his wife. And when Kokila tried to feed her new mother-in-law some sweets, Bala gestured at her not due, possibly due to her diet.

Bala, Kokila’s wedding

Bala married his Chennai-based relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony on October 23. The wedding took place at Ernakulam's Kaloor Pavakulam temple. Kokila hails from Tamil Nadu and does not speak Malayalam. After the wedding, the actor spoke to the press and said he was ‘confident’ about this marriage as Kokila is his relative.

While Bala worked in numerous Malayalam, some Telugu, and Tamil films, he was born into a family associated with the Tamil film industry. His grandfather, AK Velan, owned a production house, and his father, Jayakumar, was a documentary photographer.

Recent controversy

Bala married singer Amrutha Suresh in 2010, and they share a daughter called Avantika. Following their divorce in 2019, he married a doctor named Elizabeth Udayan, but they split in 2023. The actor was reportedly also married to someone named Chandana before that. Amrutha recently filed a complaint against Bala for allegedly harassing her and their daughter and defaming them on social media. He was arrested on October 14 and later let go on bail.