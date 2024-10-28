Bala says those who ‘don't get girls are jealous’ he married 4 times: ‘They find fault with everything’

Actor Bala recently got married for the fourth time, this time to his relative Kokila. Talking to the press, the actor revealed that he only found out how much his wife loved him when he read the poems she wrote for him. The couple recently spoke to the press, and Kaumudi reported that ‘people who can’t get girls are jealous’ of him marrying again. (Also Read: Bala's ex-wife Amrutha Suresh posts a cryptic note after his 3rd marriage: ‘I refuse to be defeated’) Actor Bala and Kokila spoke to the press about how they're happy together.

Bala addresses buzz around his marriage

Given that Bala was married thrice before, with his ex-wife, singer Amrutha Suresh, even filing a police complaint against him for causing emotional harm to her and their daughter, there was a lot of chatter when the actor got married after receiving conditional bail in the case.

Talking to the press, Bala reportedly said, “We will have a baby soon, we have a good married life. I will live like a king and she is my queen. If anyone feels jealous about this, it’s their fault. Those feeling jealous don’t have a car in their house and can’t get girls. They point out that I married four times. They find fault with everything.”

In the same conversation, Bala also pointed out that he’s 42, while Kokila is 24 and that she will get all his assets. Kokila also reportedly said, “Mama was alone so far, but I am with him now. Mama used to help everyone from a young age, it’s why I fell in love with him.”

Bala’s fourth marriage

Bala and Kokila got married on October 24. Their wedding ceremony occurred at 8:30 am at Ernakulam's Kaloor Pavakulam temple. Kokila is from Tamil Nadu and reportedly doesn’t speak Malayalam. Their friends and family attended the wedding festivities.

After the ceremony, Bala spoke to the press and said he married again because he wanted a companion. He had undergone a liver transplant a year ago and was away from films. He said, “I believe this will go well. I am confident about this as she is a relative of mine.”

Bala was previously reportedly married to someone called Chandana. He married Amrutha in 2010 and they divorced in 2019. In 2021, he married a doctor called Elizabeth Udayan. In 2023, he revealed they were separated.