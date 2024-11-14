Abhirami Suresh is scared of love and marriage after sister Amrutha's experience with Bala: ‘Don't want a divorce’

Actor-singer Abhirami Suresh and her sister Amrutha Suresh posted a new video on their YouTube channel, Amrutham Gamay, discussing trauma and marriage while answering fans' questions. The former revealed why she isn’t married yet, while the latter clarified some misconceptions about her situation with Bala. (Also Read: Bala says those who ‘don't get girls are jealous’ he married 4 times: ‘They find fault with everything’) Abhirami Suresh revealed why she hasn't married yet after sister Amrutha Suresh's experience with Bala.

Abhirami Suresh on the kind of marriage she wants

Abhirami said that her sister Amrutha’s experience with Bala has made her wary of falling in love and marriage. OnManorama translated what she said in Malayalam: “I wish for a marriage without divorce. Whether that will happen or not, I don’t know—it would take some luck too. It’s not that I’m against marriage; I just feel afraid after seeing my sister’s experience. This fear is the reason I haven’t married yet. But I do want to get married, I believe it'll happen one day.”

She also said that if you marry someone incompatible and part ways, that’s fine, but she’s afraid of falling in love with someone harmful. Amrutha’s life has been a subject of public discussion since she and Bala divorced in 2019 after living apart for four years before that. They married in 2010 and had a daughter, Avantika, in 2012. The sisters said that their family suffered for 14 years, with their parents ‘blamed’ for everything that happened.

The publication also translated Amrutha as saying, “If I had opened up earlier, people would have said I was playing the victim card. I didn’t want that. It takes two hands to clap. At the time of our divorce, we had agreed not to interfere in each other's lives, say anything negative, make public remarks, or bring our daughter into the media. I also felt it was important to respect the court’s decision.”

What happened

In October, Bala was arrested after Amrutha complained to the police. He was arrested on charges of outraging a woman's modesty and additional charges under juvenile justice laws. Bala had alleged that Amrutha was preventing him from visiting their daughter.

However, Avantika shared a video in which she claimed Bala had been misbehaving with her mother and herself. Amrutha also claimed that Bala insulted her through social media posts and emotionally harmed their daughter with his videos.

After receiving bail with two sureties of ₹25,000 each, Bala married his relative Kokila later that month. He also told the press they’re looking forward to having children.