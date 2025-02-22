Meerut couple get life term for property dealer’s murder

A district court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a couple, Umesh Kumar alias Sonu and his wife Poonam, to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of property dealer Ravishankar Singhal. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of them, bringing an end to the nine-year-long legal battle. During the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses, and Ravishankar’s dying declaration played a key role in securing the conviction (Sourced)

The couple was found guilty of setting Ravishankar Singhal, his son Himanshu, and his nephew Yash on fire over a dispute related to house possession. Ravishankar succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Himanshu and Yash sustained severe burns but survived, said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Padam Singh.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 10 witnesses, and Ravishankar’s dying declaration played a key role in securing the conviction. “The court examined all available evidence and rejected the couple’s plea for leniency. Considering the gravity of the crime, the court sentenced them to life imprisonment,” ADGC added.

The crime took place on June 26, 2016. On the same day, an FIR (first information report) was registered, and the couple was arrested on June 29. Following a detailed investigation, police filed a chargesheet on September 18, 2016.

According to case records, the accused and the victim were engaged in a legal battle over a piece of land. On the day of the incident, Umesh began construction work on the disputed site, escalating tensions between the two parties.

Ravishankar, accompanied by his son and nephew, confronted Umesh at the site, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Umesh and Poonam allegedly poured petrol on the trio, and their accomplices set them ablaze. In the process, the accused couple also sustained burn injuries.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital, but Ravishankar’s condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on July 6, 2016. His brother, Ajay Singhal, filed a police complaint, initiating the investigation.