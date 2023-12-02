65-year-old Muslim man says assaulted in Koppal; investigation on: Police

A 65-year-old visually impaired Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by two bike-borne men from Gangavathi in Koppal district on November 25, officers said on Friday. Police said the authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from bus stand, main road, and Pampanagar area.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Hussain Saab, was assaulted by two unknown miscreants in Gangavati on night of November 25.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We have registered a case under sections 394 (causing hurt in attempt to robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) followed by complaint of victim,” Gangavathi town police inspector M Prakash told HT.

“According to preliminary investigation, there are no signs of assault on the victim’s face.We are verifying the CCTV footages collected today [ Friday] to track the accused men,” Prakash said, adding that the miscreants also robbed ₹250 from the victim.

“I was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to my house when two unknown individuals on a bike came near me. They offered me to drop me to my destination,” Hussain Saab said.

After I sat on the bike with them, they began assaulting me and hurled abusive words at me. Subsequently, near Pampanagar area, they pushed me off the bike and continued assault, he added.

The assailants compelled me to shout religious slogans and forced me to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” while I pleaded for mercy. Despite complying with their demand, the miscreants continued their assault. This attracted the attention of the locals, prompting the attackers to flee from the scene, he added.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the taluk government hospital. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from bus stand, main road, and Pampanagar area, Prakash said.