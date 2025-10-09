Karnataka approves paid menstrual leave for women: What you need to know

The Karnataka government announced on Thursday that women employees across the state will be entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave per month. Although not mandated by law, several private companies in India have voluntarily adopted menstrual leave policies.(Representational Image/ Pexels)

The decision applies to women working in government offices, garment industries, multinational companies, IT firms, and other private sector organisations, according to the cabinet announcement.

With this announcement, Karnataka joins the list of other Indian states, including Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, and Sikkim, that have already implemented similar menstrual policies.

According to an official cabinet note, the policy was introduced “to ensure the physical and mental comfort of working women” and to foster “a more inclusive and supportive work environment.”

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the health and well-being of working women and to encourage a more inclusive and supportive work environment. The initiative also aims to spread awareness about menstrual health and ensure physical and mental comfort for women employees," the cabinet note said.

According to NDTV, Law Minister HK Patil, speaking after the cabinet meeting, emphasised the positive impact such a policy would have on working women across sectors.

"It will be helpful to women. The policy has been successful in other states, and we have decided to adopt it," he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Private sector already taking initiative

Although not mandated by law across the board, several private companies in India have already adopted menstrual leave policies voluntarily.

Whether there is a policy or not, any private sector firm can implement it. Some of the companies that have announced paid menstrual leave are Zomato, Swiggy, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Byju's, and Gozoop.

The informal sector, however, remains a challenge. The new measure sets a precedent that could pave the way for broader systemic change and greater female participation in the workforce.