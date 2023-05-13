Karnataka assembly election results 2023: Where to watch live streaming of counting of votes

On Saturday, all eyes will be on Karnataka, where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am for the May 10 assembly election. On the polling day, around 72% voters exercised their right to vote, nearly the same as the turnout recorded for the previous assembly polls, held in May 2018.

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

The ruling BJP is hoping to retain the only southern state where it has held power, and in the process, reverse the trend since the 1980s of Karnataka voting out its incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to win its first major state since December 2018, when it defeated its arch-rival in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Where to watch Live Streaming of results?

For a 360-degree coverage of the Karnataka assembly election 2023 results, you can follow hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app). For minute-by-minute updates of leading/trailing candidates, you can go to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website. The early trends will start emerging by 10 am.

Additionally, the live telecast of the counting of votes can also be watched on news channels, including those in Kannada.

Who is projected to win?

According to most exit polls, the Congress will either be the single-largest party or win just about enough number of seats to form government on its own. In the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly, the majority figure is 113.

The BJP is projected to be the runner-up to the grand old party. Former prime minister Deve Gowda's JDS, meanwhile, is likely to finish third, and play ‘kingmaker,’ should the need arise.

It must be noted, however, that exit polls have often got it wrong.

