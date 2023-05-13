Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka assembly election results 2023: Where to watch live streaming of counting of votes

Karnataka assembly election results 2023: Where to watch live streaming of counting of votes

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 06:52 AM IST

The counting votes for the May 10 assembly polls will begin at 8 am. Around 72% voters exercised their right to vote.

On Saturday, all eyes will be on Karnataka, where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am for the May 10 assembly election. On the polling day, around 72% voters exercised their right to vote, nearly the same as the turnout recorded for the previous assembly polls, held in May 2018.

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

The ruling BJP is hoping to retain the only southern state where it has held power, and in the process, reverse the trend since the 1980s of Karnataka voting out its incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to win its first major state since December 2018, when it defeated its arch-rival in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Where to watch Live Streaming of results?

For a 360-degree coverage of the Karnataka assembly election 2023 results, you can follow hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app). For minute-by-minute updates of leading/trailing candidates, you can go to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website. The early trends will start emerging by 10 am.

Additionally, the live telecast of the counting of votes can also be watched on news channels, including those in Kannada.

Who is projected to win?

According to most exit polls, the Congress will either be the single-largest party or win just about enough number of seats to form government on its own. In the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly, the majority figure is 113.

The BJP is projected to be the runner-up to the grand old party. Former prime minister Deve Gowda's JDS, meanwhile, is likely to finish third, and play ‘kingmaker,’ should the need arise.

It must be noted, however, that exit polls have often got it wrong.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka assembly election karnataka election karnataka karnataka election results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP