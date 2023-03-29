Karnataka assembly election date announced; Complete schedule

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the couting will take place on May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today. The announcement was made by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addressed a press conference to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly 2023 at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Karnataka assembly election dates announced.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Poll panel flags urban apathy ahead of Karnataka elections: ‘cause of concern’

The current term of the Karnataka assembly will complete on May 25. Around 119 MLAs are from BJP, 75 from Congress and 28 are from JD(S) in the ongoing term.

Around 5.21 crore voters are registered with 9.17 lakh first-time voters, according to ECI. There will be a total of 58,282 polling stations for the upcoming election with webcasting facility in 50% of them.

Here is the complete schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

Issue of Gazette notification April 13 Last date of filing nominations April 20 Scrutiny of nominations April 21 Last date of withdrawal of nominations April 24 Election May 10 Counting May 13 Last date before completion of election process May 15

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON