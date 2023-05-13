As BJP limps behind Congress, Ashok Gehlot says ‘this will repeat in next elections’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySnehashish Roy
May 13, 2023 01:16 PM IST

The Rajasthan CM's remarks came as Congress is making strides and is currently leading in the state election result.

As the vote counting for the Karnataka assembly election is underway, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Karnataka has dismissed the ‘communal politics’ in the state and opted for the politics of development. His remarks came as Congress is making strides and is currently leading in the state election result.

Check out Karnataka assembly election result LIVE updates here

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI)

“The current atmosphere in the state is the impact that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra had made earlier and we can see the outcome in the Karnataka election results today,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The senior Congress leader said that the similar trend will be repeated in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Topics
congress karnataka assembly election
