Karnataka elections: Amit Shah says ‘vote for prosperity’ as polling begins

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for "good governance, development and prosperity in the state".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, at Hunagunda in Bagalkot district on Sunday. (Amit Shah Twitter)

"On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights," Shah said in a tweet.

Voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting for Karnataka assembly elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

BJP national President JP Nadda also tweeted, "I appeal to the voters of Karnataka to participate in the festival of democracy in large numbers. This election is crucial in deciding the future of Karnataka. I request everyone to bring to power a government that will provide continuity to the progress of the state and is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people."

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote tomorrow in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80 senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters. Around 4,00,000 polling personnel are engaged in poll processes.

The polling parties are being provided with all the materials including EVM and VVPAT machines at the mustering centres in all the 224 Assembly Constituencies. They will be transported to respective polling stations with route officers shortly along with security personnel.

84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF police in 650 CoYs are on Law and Order and security duty on poll day across the state. All Police officers are on rounds to ensure Law and Order efficiently and handle MCC violations. 185 Interstate Border Check-posts are on high alert by the Police and other personnel. 100 Excise interstate border check-posts are also on high alert. The Commercial Tax officers are deployed in 185 Check Posts (SSTs) and 75 Excise Check-posts.

The high-voltage campaign for assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday with all party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

