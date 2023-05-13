Bihar: Nitish Kumar congratulates Congress as GA hails Karnataka poll results

The outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday was hailed by the Bihar’s Mahaghatbandhan (Grand Alliance) with party leaders extending wishes to the Congress party for their resounding victory with CM Nitish Kumar leading the charge with his wishes. Supporters during Congress party’s celebrations after their win in the Karnataka assembly elections. (PTI photo)

“Congratulations to Indian National Congress for the victory and getting absolute majority in Karnataka assembly polls”, CM Kumar wrote.

The results have given hope to the GA spearheaded by chief minister Nitish Kumar, to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh also criticised the BJP.

“They used all tricks, tried to fan the religious frenzy and more importantly honourable PM campaigned against the prestige of PM’s post but everything failed in front of corruption of BJP government. Karnataka has become BJP-Mukt,” said Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Bihar’s finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also hit out at the BJP.

“The people of Karnataka were fed up with the corrupt rule of the BJP and apart from this, even God is angry with his name being dragged into electoral politics. The Prime Minister himself was trying to polarize votes by starting his election addresses,” Chaudhary said.

Congress leaders in the state were ecstatic at the outcome of the Karnataka polls.

State Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that this is the victory of the people of Karnataka and also the positive result of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was a litmus test of the mood of the people, in which the people voted against the country’s Prime Minister’s dictatorial policies,” he said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also mocked the BJP after their loss.

“Karnataka assembly elections have started the process of BJP’s downfall, which is a trailer for Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024,” said RJD’s spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan.

BJP leaders in the state were yet to comment on the results.

Morale booster for Nitish Kumar’s unity move

The Karnataka result has come as a morale booster not only for the Grand Alliance in Bihar but also for chief minister Kumar’s opposition unity bid.

“The initiative of the chief minister Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition parties is progressing successfully and now the people of the whole country are realizing that the mutual understanding and unity of the opposition parties can easily stop the return of the BJP to the Centre,” Chaudhary said.

However, a few sections of JD(U) leaders felt it could be a sticking point in GA over seat distribution.

“Nitish Kumar may have to compromise on the distribution of seats,” said a JD (U) leader on condition of anonymity.

