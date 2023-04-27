Karnataka assembly sat for only 25 days per year on average: ADR report

On average, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly sat only for 25 days per year between 2018 and 2023, according to a recent report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Karnataka Legislative Assembly (File Photo)

It mentioned that a total of 150 sittings were held, and the longest session was the 12th session, from 14th February 2022 to 30th March 2022, with 26 sittings.

The ADR report on the analysis of the performance of MLAs revealed that Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] leader KS Lingesh and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Channappa Mallappa Nimbannavar attended all 150 sittings while BJP leaders GB Jyothiganesh and Sanjeeva Matandoor were just shy by one day and attended 149 of 150 sittings.

A graphical representation of the report further highlighted that the JD(S) had the highest average attendance (107 days), followed by BJP (99), Congress (95), Independent MLAs (93) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (4).

According to the report, out of the 214 bills tabled in the 15th Karnataka Assembly, 202 were passed and over 25,000 questions were asked during the sessions.

An MLA (including MLAs elected through bye-elections) from the 15th Karnataka Assembly has asked 116 questions, including starred questions and unstarred questions, mentioned in the report.

The report said that 218 MLAs asked 27,583 questions. “218 MLAs have asked questions. These MLAs asked a total of 27,583 questions,” the ADR report added while listing that Congress MLA NA Haris and Yashvanthrayagouda Patil had asked 591 and 532 questions respectively. While BJP’s Umanatha.

A Kotian had asked 502 questions and both JD(S) H D Revanna and Congress S N Narayana Swamy K M had asked 487 questions each. The highest number of questions asked in the assembly were related to general administration, finance/revenue, social welfare, education, and Jal Shakti Vibhag, it mentioned.

The report was compiled based on information available on the website of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and from the RTI responses received from Karnataka Assembly Secretariat.

ADR and the Karnataka Election Watch (KEW) had filed RTIs to the Karnataka Assembly Secretariat asking for information pertaining to the performance of the MLAs and the Legislative Assembly.