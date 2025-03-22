Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Cab, rickshaw unions extend support for shutdown today; transport to be affected
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: A state-wide shutdown has been organised on March 22, Saturday, which is likely to affect transport services for commuters, businesses and educational institutions from 6 am to 6 pm. The bandh in Karnataka was organised by a coalition of various pro-Kannada activist groups called Kannada Okkuta. They have called for strict against pro-Marathi activists for allegedly assaulting a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation)bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking in Marathi....Read More
They have also called for a ban on pro-Marathi organisations. The incident has fanned the flames of a long history of linguistic disputes between Maharashtra and Karnataka, especially along the state borders.
Key updates | Karnataka Bandh
- Additional security forces are expected to be deployed in Belgavi, Bengaluru and other sensitive regions in the state.
- Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar stated that the government did not support the bandh, and that it was not the right approach towards dealing with the assault on the KSRTC bus conductor.
- Third-party transport vendors such as Ola, Uber and a few rickshaw unions have backed the bandh, which would disrupt transport. However, metro, railway and airport services will continue uninterrupted.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Will banks be open during Karnataka Bandh?
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: While banks have not issued an official statement for or against the bandh, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will be closed.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Deputy CM Shivakumar says government opposes bandh
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar stated that the government did not support the bandh, and that it was not the right approach towards dealing with the assault on the KSRTC bus conductor.
Shivakumar stated that such protests could negatively impact students appearing for their crucial board exams.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Will the Karnataka Bandh affect school students' exams?
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: The Karnataka Bandh might affect exams being conducted for CBSE and ISC board students.
SSLC exams commenced on Friday, and 10th grade students may have to appear for exams on Saturday.
CBSE Class 12 students will take their Political Science exam, while ISC students have their Home Science Paper 1 (theory).
The Bandh in Bengaluru and all across Karnataka, could create logistical and transport problems for students and teachers.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Amid Bengaluru Bandh, schools, colleges to remain open in city
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain open on Saturday despite a bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations, deputy commissioner Jagadeesha G confirmed on Friday to The Indian Express.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: Why is there a bandh in Karnataka?
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: The bandh in Karnataka was organised by a coalition of various pro-Kannada activist groups called Kannada Okkuta.
They have called for strict against pro-Marathi activists for allegedly assaulting a KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation)bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking in Marathi.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: What is the timing of the Karnataka shutdown?
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: The Karnataka Bandh will take place from 6 am to 6 pm across the state.
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: State-wide shutdown begins, transport services to be affected
Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: The Karnataka Bandh, from 6 am to 6 pm, is likely to affect commuters and disrupt traffic. Third-party transport vendors such as Ola, Uber and a few rickshaw unions have backed the bandh, which would affect transport services. However, metro, railway and airport services will continue uninterrupted.