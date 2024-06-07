Karnataka bans release of ‘Hamare Baarah’ film citing potential communal tension

The Karnataka government has banned the release and broadcast of the Bollywood film “Hamare Baarah” for at least two weeks or until the next order, stating that if allowed to be released in the state, the film might trigger communal tensions, reported news agency ANI. Poster of film Hamare Baarah(File)

The Congress government in the state has taken this decision under sections of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964, after considering the request of several minority organisations and delegations after watching the trailer of the film starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Paritosh Tripathi and Parth Samthaan.

Earlier, the Bombay high court lifted the injunction on the release of the much-anticipated film after it imposed a stay on its release just two days before. The court has instructed the respondents to form a committee comprising three members, including at least one Muslim member, to watch the movie and provide their report. It has emphasised the need for the committee to focus solely on the theme of the movie and the claims made in the petition.

'Hamare Baarah' has been a topic of widespread discussion due to its bold narrative on overpopulation, a theme rarely explored in Indian cinema. The movie's bold narrative and thought-provoking themes have captured the public's imagination.

Earlier titled 'Hum Do Humare Baraah', the film was retitled as Humare Baarah" as per a directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "The film, which was initially titled 'Hum Do Humare Baraah', has been retitled as per the directive of the Censor Board and will now be known as 'Humare Baarah'. The movie is set to release on the big screen on June 7th," the makers had said in a statement.

Actor Manoj Joshi, reacted to the controversy surrounding the film saying that movie was not made to target any religion.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "I am an artist, I have done this film, but some people have opposed it. I am specifically saying that this movie was not made to target any religion. Today, there are discussions about the respect of women in our country. In any society, there should be no disrespect to women. A woman is not an object or a thing; she should be respected, as has been happening in this land of India. Secondly, that film talks about various topics such as education, upbringing, employment, women's respect and empowerment, and population. So, everyone should watch this film with their families."

Directed by Kamal Chandra, "Humare Baarah" is produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment. Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh are credited as producers, with Triloki Prasad set as co-producer.

(With inputs from agencies)