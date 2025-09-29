Karnataka BJP chief attacks govt over 50% contract values being pocketed as bribes

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday accused the Congress government in the state of running a corrupt system where contractors are forced to surrender half their contract value as bribes to get bills cleared. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of looting half of funds meant for development, blaming it for crumbling roads in the state. (ANI)

“For every ₹100 meant for development, ₹50 is looted by ministers. With only half the funds left — and even that uncertain of release — contractors are pushed to cut corners, use substandard material, and compromise on quality. No wonder our roads are crumbling and our infrastructure collapsing. Once again, it proves that the only thing Congress does with efficiency is corruption,” Vijayendra wrote in a post on X.

The charge comes after the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) sent a letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah on September 25, alleging that commissions demanded by officials have not only continued under Congress rule but doubled compared with the previous BJP administration.

The association said it was promised by Siddaramaiah, when he was in Opposition, that no commissions would be required once Congress returned to power. “While in Opposition, you had assured us that once in power, pending contractor payments would be released without any commission. But compared to the previous government, commissions have now doubled in all departments,” wrote association president R Manjunath and general secretary GM Ravindra.

The association said nearly ₹32,000 crore in dues remain unpaid, with payments from eight departments frozen for up to two years. Contractors claimed that only 15 to 20% of bills are released every three months, under what they described as “special lines of credit,” and only after hefty bribes are paid.

Beyond commissions, the contractors listed other grievances. They said the government has not reimbursed additional GST payments between 2017-18 and 2020-21 despite repeated appeals to the Finance Department. They also alleged that the Department of Mines and Geology has levied “unscientific penalties” on vehicles, sometimes charging fines five times higher than the royalty amount when paperwork was missing, even though the government had earlier promised to absorb such costs.

The contractors further accused the administration of political favouritism in awarding projects. Institutions like the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation and Nirmiti Kendra were said to be handing contracts to “followers” of MLAs and party leaders, who then subcontract the work to registered firms after taking a cut. Similar practices were alleged in the Urban Development, Town Planning, and Labour Departments, where tenders were reportedly restructured into larger packages favoring “powerful contractors.”

HT tried to reach out to Congress leaders on the allegations but could not get any response.

The allegations echo those made against the BJP government in 2021, when the same body wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Bommai administration of demanding 40% in commissions. That charge dogged the BJP during the 2023 election campaign, compounded by the suicide of a contractor who left behind a note blaming harassment and bribes. The Congress secured a majority in the assembly with 135 seats in the 2021 assembly elections, while the BJP fell to 65.

Now, the same accusations threaten to damage the ruling Congress ahead of local body polls.