Karnataka BJP youth leader killed to strike terror in the area: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has claimed in its first information report (FIR) in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru that the accused persons conspired to kill him “with an intention to strike terror in the people of locality”. The FIR was seen by HT.

Nettaru (32), a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka police had, last Thursday, made three more arrests in the case in addition to the four people who were arrested earlier last month.

“On July 26, at 8:30 pm, Nettaru had closed the chicken shop. He was about to go home in his bike and the complainant (a worker) had gone inside the shop to bring rain coat. During this the complainant heard shouting outside the shop and on coming out of the shop, he saw Nettaru lying on the road. He also found three assailants fleeing away on bike with weapons in their hand. The complainant on seeing Nettaru, found injuries on his head and shifted him to Pragathi hospital, Puttur town in an ambulance. The doctor declared him dead after examining him,” the FIR states.

