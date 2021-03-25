Karnataka brings back 'Quarantine watch' app, hand stamping, as Covid cases rise

As Karnataka is reporting over 2,000 Covid-19 infections on a daily basis once again, the government has decided to reinforce some of the containment measures that were imposed in 2020, when the pandemic was at its peak. The moves will be implemented in Bengaluru as Bengaluru Urban is one of the top 10 districts of the country with the highest number of active Covid cases at present.

The government developed 'Quarantine Watch' app last year to monitor people who are coming from outside. People who are advised home quarantine will have to register themselves on this app giving through mobile number and will have to upload their quarantining photos on the application so that the authorities can verify that such an individual is not flouting home isolation rules. The location of the individual will also be mapped through the application.

Negative RT-PCR report must for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru

The government is also bringing back the stamping of the hands of people advised to quarantine with indelible ink. This process will begin in a few days, Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Last year, Karnataka earned praise for its high-tech approach to Covid-19 as the state government readied a Covid war room and developed two apps — Corona Watch and Quarantine Watch to tighten its surveillance on people.

As the number of cases went down, the watch became relaxed over time, but now with the resurgence of cases, the tech measures are on their way back, the government said.

The government has also made RT-PCR test report mandatory for anyone visiting the state as 60 per cent of Bengaluru's cases have an interstate travel history.

Karnataka's 5-point plan to stop the spread of the infection

> Strict monitoring of quarantined people through Quarantine watch.

> RT-PCR test report mandatory irrespective of the state from where an individual is travelling.

> A penalty of ₹5,000 to 10,000 to be imposed on establishments found flouting social distancing norms.

> Not more than 50 to 100 people can attend birthday parties, funerals. Open-area wedding can host 500 people while the number should be 200 for closed-space wedding parties.

> The state is targeting to test one lakh samples for Covid-19 infection per day.

On Thursday, the state recorded 2,523 fresh cases and 10 deaths. This was the third consecutive day that the state's daily dally breached the 2,000-mark. Out of these cases, 1623 infections have been reported from Bengaluru urban district alone.