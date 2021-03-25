‘Negative RT-PCR report must for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru’

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that all passengers travelling to Bengaluru, from any state in India, will have to produce an RT-PCR negative report. Addressing reporters, the minister said that this guideline will apply only to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

For the rest of the state, an RT-PCR negative test report is mandatory only for those arriving from Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Kerala. Sudhakar said that a decision was taken to expand these regulations to all travellers since Bengaluru has been reporting the highest number of cases in the state.

Stating that 60 per cent of Bengaluru’s cases have an interstate travel history, Sudhakar said that the government is planning to revive the stamping of hands of those who have to undergo home isolation. “Many youngsters who are supposed to undergo home isolation are freely walking around because they are asymptomatic. We need to curb this,” he said.

The government has also decided to bring back the Quarantine Watch application, which was suspended after the state witnessed a drop in cases, to monitor those undergoing home isolation.

On Wednesday, The Karnataka government had proposed imposing strict fines on establishments, like hotels, departmental stores and organisers of public events as well as other places that host large gatherings, which fail to enforce safety protocols.

According to the late-night order issued by the state government on Wednesday, a fine of ₹5,000-10,000 has been proposed on all establishments that do not enforce Covid-19-appropriate safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

“The owners of the establishment will be responsible for: a) ensuring compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing; b) enforcing restrictions on the number of persons to be allowed,” the order stated.

The government has put a cap on the number of wedding attendees to 500 in open spaces and 200 in closed areas, the number has to be between 50 and 100 for birthday parties and funerals, depending on whether they are held in enclosed or open spaces. The government has restricted the number of attendees at religious and political events to 500.