BS Yediyurappa's home attacked; 'Banjaras misunderstood...', he says

Members of the Banjara community on Monday allegedly attacked former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s residence in Shivamogga’s Shikaripur, opposing the internal reservation recommended by the state government to the Centre. Visuals show protesters clashing with the police deployed at Yediyurappa’s house.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the town.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the town.

Hundreds of protestors hurled stones at the BJP leader’s residence, as the police resorted to lathi charge and water canons to disperse the crowd.

Several policemen and women protestors were also reportedly injured due to stone pelting.

According to police, the protestors also burnt posters of Yediyurappa and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The additional police personnel have been deployed and superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, former CM BS Yediyurappa said that the members of community have misunderstood the reservation bill. He said, “I will meet the members of community in next two or three days. The Banjara people have misunderstood the bill and the issue will be solved. I also requested the police not to arrest anyone who protested infront of my residence in Shikaripura.”

The Banjara community has urged the government to drop the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes (SC), saying it was unscientific.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government has recommended to the Centre a new breakup of the reservation for Scheduled Castes in education and jobs.

Out of the 17% reservation for the SC community, the cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for touchables (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma etc) and 1% for others.