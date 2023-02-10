Karnataka budget session kicks off in assembly, senior leaders absent

Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Friday said that the state government has spent about 75% of the budget estimates by January 2023. Addressing a joint session of the state legislative houses on Friday, the governor said the quantum of spending by January is higher compared to the performance in the last few years.

The last session of the 15th legislative assembly of Karnataka commenced on Friday. The 11-day session will see chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, present his government’s last budget on February 17.

Governor Gehlot said Karnataka is a top achiever in ease of doing business and that the state attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of ₹1.63 lakh crore– 38% of total investments in the country– and contributed $25.87 billion in terms of exports.

In his address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, Gehlot said the government implemented the ‘Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act’ to protect cattle wealth. ‘Goshalas’ were constructed to protect weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers cannot rear.

He dwelt at length on farmers’ and SC/ST [scheduled castes/ tribes] welfare, and healthcare measures taken by the government. The ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana’, benefiting farmers, has been extended to weavers, farm labourers and also other categories. “My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged, and is marching in the forefront of development,” the Governor said.

“My government is following the model of inclusive development, and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress, laid by our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’,” Gehlot added.

Referring to another flagship programme — ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, the Governor said 37.54 lakh households were connected to piped water supply through this initiative. With this, a total of 61.34% of households in Karnataka were given tap water connections.

Meanwhile, Gehlot delivering his address in Hindi drew the ire of the Opposition in the state. “We have taken a stand against the imposition of Hindi in our state. The governor’s office has to answer why the speech was read out in Hindi,” said senior Congress leader HK Patil.

The last session of the 15th legislative assembly of Karnataka is likely to witness poor attendance as a significant number of legislators will remain busy campaigning for the assembly polls due by April-May.

On the first day of the session, CM Bommai, leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leader DK Shivakumar and several other prominent leaders were missing.

Siddaramaiah is likely is taking part in ‘Praja Dwani Yatre’ in the northern parts of the state, as per his tour plan and he is likely to take part in the session for a very few days, which includes the day on which the budget will be presented.

Shivakumar and several of its legislators are also likely to be busy on most of the days, as they will be part of the yatra or preparing for the polls.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy who is leading the party’s ‘Pancharatna Ratha Yatra’, is also likely to skip the session, leaving his deputy in the assembly Bandeppa Kashempur to lead the charge in the lower House.

