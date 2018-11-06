Karnataka by-election results LIVE : Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari parliamentary seat after 8 rounds of counting

The results for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which went to bye-elections on Saturday, will be declared on Tuesday. Even as all eyes are on the counting of votes at the five centres, which began at 8 am, both sides - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, have called the bypolls a semi-final before the 2019 general elections.

An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies.

A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP.

Karnataka by polls latest at 10.30 am IST Lok Sabha seats Congress‘ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha in Ballari, JD(S) leading in Mandya and BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)’ S Madhubangarappa





10:21am IST Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari after 8 rounds of counting Congress' VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP's J Shantha by 128815 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 8.





10:05am IST In Shivamogga, BJP takes lead after 4 rounds of counting BJP's BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)' S Madhubangarappa by 9665 votes in the 4th round of counting in Shivamogga parliamentary seat.





9:59am IST Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari by 1,00,723 votes Congress’ VS Ugrappa leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 1,00,723 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 6.





9:57am IST BJP gains lead over JD(S) in Shivamogga BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)’s S Madhubangarappa by 2627 votes in the 3rd round of counting in Shivamogga parliamentary seat.





9:55am IST JD(S) leads in Mandya parliamentary seat, early trends show JD(S) is leading by 1,09,066 votes over BJP in Mandya parliamentary seat after counting of votes in round 5.





9:46am IST Congress leads over BJP in Ballari after counting of votes for Round 5 Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 84257 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 5.





9:44am IST JD(S) gain lead over BJP in Shivamogga JDS’ S Madhubangarappa is leading over BJP’s BY Raghavendra by 1414 votes in the 2nd round of counting in Shimoga parliamentary seat





9:35 am IST BJP leads in Shivamogga, Congress-JD(S) ahead in Ballari, Jamkhandi, Ramanagar Congress-JD(S) combine has gained an edge in Ballari, Jamkhandi, Ramanagar constituencies, while in Shivamogga parliamentary seat, BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JDS’s S Madhubangarappa by 3906 votes in the 1st round of counting, ANI reports. Interesting fact: L Chandrashekar, the BJP’s candidate for the Ramanagara by-election in Karnataka, backed out on last week just two days ahead of voting on Saturday, saying he was ignored by BJP leaders who didn’t turn up for campaigning as promised. Chandrashekar had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party only last month after Congress’ decision to allow its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) to contest the seat.





9:25am IST BJP leads in Shivamogga In Shivamogga parliamentary seat, BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JDS’s S Madhubangarappa by 3906 votes in the 1st round of counting, ANI reports.





9:07am IST Congress leading in Ballari, early trends show In Ballari parliamentary seat, Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 17480 votes after counting of votes for Round 1, ANI reports.





9:05am IST Slight edge for Congress-JD(S) combine In Jamkhandi assembly seat, INC’s Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP’s Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55433 votes in 3 rounds in Jamkhandi assembly seat. JDS’ Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP’s L. Chandrashekhar by 8430 votes in 2 rounds in Ramanagar assembly seat, ANI reports.





8:57am IST Karnataka bypolls: A prestige battle The bypoll results will determine the fate of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa among others. Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.





8:48am IST Visuals from a counting station in Ballari Visuals from a counting station in Ballari even as the counting of votes is underway for Karnataka by-elections.





8:45 am IST Here’s what you should know about Mandya Lok Sabha seat. It’s interesting Mandya, which is at the heart of the Vokkaliga belt of southern Karnataka, was expected to be a cake walk for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition but Congress’ decision to leave the seat for the JD(S) as part of their seat-sharing arrangement, led to dissidence within the party coming in to the open? In these southern districts, the Congress and JD(S) are bitter rivals and the BJP is a minor force. Mandya saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.93%, down from 71.41% in 2014, in all the parliamentary and assembly seats, where bypolls were held on Saturday.





8:23 am IST Visuals of a strong room from Mandya constituency Visuals of a strong room from Mandya legislative assembly constituency as counting of votes has started for Karnataka bypolls.





8:05 am IST Counting of votes begins The counting of votes has begun to Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamakhandi legislative assembly seats.




