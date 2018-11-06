Karnataka by-election results LIVE : Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari parliamentary seat after 8 rounds of counting
All eyes are on the Karnataka by-election results 2018 as the Karnataka by-poll and its results are being seen as the test of popularity of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance. An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Karnataka bypolls...
Karnataka by polls latest at 10.30 am IST
10:21am IST
Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari after 8 rounds of counting
10:05am IST
In Shivamogga, BJP takes lead after 4 rounds of counting
9:59am IST
Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari by 1,00,723 votes
9:57am IST
BJP gains lead over JD(S) in Shivamogga
9:55am IST
JD(S) leads in Mandya parliamentary seat, early trends show
9:46am IST
Congress leads over BJP in Ballari after counting of votes for Round 5
9:44am IST
JD(S) gain lead over BJP in Shivamogga
9:35 am IST
BJP leads in Shivamogga, Congress-JD(S) ahead in Ballari, Jamkhandi, Ramanagar
9:25am IST
BJP leads in Shivamogga
9:07am IST
Congress leading in Ballari, early trends show
9:05am IST
Slight edge for Congress-JD(S) combine
8:57am IST
Karnataka bypolls: A prestige battle
8:48am IST
Visuals from a counting station in Ballari
8:45 am IST
Here’s what you should know about Mandya Lok Sabha seat. It’s interesting
8:23 am IST
Visuals of a strong room from Mandya constituency
8:05 am IST
Counting of votes begins
7:30 am IST
Counting to begin at 8 am
The results for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which went to bye-elections on Saturday, will be declared on Tuesday. Even as all eyes are on the counting of votes at the five centres, which began at 8 am, both sides - the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, have called the bypolls a semi-final before the 2019 general elections.
An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies.
A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP.
Follow live updates here:
Lok Sabha seats
Congress‘ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha in Ballari, JD(S) leading in Mandya and BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)’ S Madhubangarappa
Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari after 8 rounds of counting
Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 128815 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 8.
#KarnatakaByPolls2018: Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 128815 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 8. https://t.co/o7LuV3gh3s#KarnatakaByElection2018 #KarnatakaBypolls #Election2018 #ElectionswithHT pic.twitter.com/8mjL3hCiT2— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 6, 2018
In Shivamogga, BJP takes lead after 4 rounds of counting
BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)’ S Madhubangarappa by 9665 votes in the 4th round of counting in Shivamogga parliamentary seat.
#Karnatakabypoll results LIVE : In early trends, Cong-JD(S) alliance leads in 4 of 5 seats. https://t.co/o7LuV3gh3s#KarnatakaByElection2018 #KarnatakaBypolls #Election2018 #ElectionswithHT pic.twitter.com/BrxwAStDke— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 6, 2018
Congress ahead of BJP in Ballari by 1,00,723 votes
Congress’ VS Ugrappa leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 1,00,723 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 6.
BJP gains lead over JD(S) in Shivamogga
BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JD(S)’s S Madhubangarappa by 2627 votes in the 3rd round of counting in Shivamogga parliamentary seat.
JD(S) leads in Mandya parliamentary seat, early trends show
JD(S) is leading by 1,09,066 votes over BJP in Mandya parliamentary seat after counting of votes in round 5.
Congress leads over BJP in Ballari after counting of votes for Round 5
Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 84257 votes in Ballari parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 5.
JD(S) gain lead over BJP in Shivamogga
JDS’ S Madhubangarappa is leading over BJP’s BY Raghavendra by 1414 votes in the 2nd round of counting in Shimoga parliamentary seat
BJP leads in Shivamogga, Congress-JD(S) ahead in Ballari, Jamkhandi, Ramanagar
Congress-JD(S) combine has gained an edge in Ballari, Jamkhandi, Ramanagar constituencies, while in Shivamogga parliamentary seat, BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JDS’s S Madhubangarappa by 3906 votes in the 1st round of counting, ANI reports.
Interesting fact: L Chandrashekar, the BJP’s candidate for the Ramanagara by-election in Karnataka, backed out on last week just two days ahead of voting on Saturday, saying he was ignored by BJP leaders who didn’t turn up for campaigning as promised. Chandrashekar had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party only last month after Congress’ decision to allow its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) to contest the seat.
BJP leads in Shivamogga
In Shivamogga parliamentary seat, BJP’s BY Raghavendra is leading over JDS’s S Madhubangarappa by 3906 votes in the 1st round of counting, ANI reports.
Congress leading in Ballari, early trends show
In Ballari parliamentary seat, Congress’ VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP’s J Shantha by 17480 votes after counting of votes for Round 1, ANI reports.
Slight edge for Congress-JD(S) combine
In Jamkhandi assembly seat, INC’s Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP’s Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55433 votes in 3 rounds in Jamkhandi assembly seat. JDS’ Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP’s L. Chandrashekhar by 8430 votes in 2 rounds in Ramanagar assembly seat, ANI reports.
Karnataka bypolls: A prestige battle
The bypoll results will determine the fate of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa among others.
Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.
Visuals from a counting station in Ballari
Visuals from a counting station in Ballari even as the counting of votes is underway for Karnataka by-elections.
Karnataka: Counting of votes is underway for #KarnatakaByElection2018. Visuals from a counting station in Bellary. pic.twitter.com/CDvEBxQNjm— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Here’s what you should know about Mandya Lok Sabha seat. It’s interesting
Mandya, which is at the heart of the Vokkaliga belt of southern Karnataka, was expected to be a cake walk for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition but Congress’ decision to leave the seat for the JD(S) as part of their seat-sharing arrangement, led to dissidence within the party coming in to the open?
In these southern districts, the Congress and JD(S) are bitter rivals and the BJP is a minor force.
Mandya saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.93%, down from 71.41% in 2014, in all the parliamentary and assembly seats, where bypolls were held on Saturday.
Visuals of a strong room from Mandya constituency
Visuals of a strong room from Mandya legislative assembly constituency as counting of votes has started for Karnataka bypolls.
Karnataka: #Visuals of a strong room from Mandya legislative assembly constituency as counting of votes has started for Karnataka bypolls pic.twitter.com/pAvTLLT2gd— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes has begun to Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamakhandi legislative assembly seats.
#KarnatakaBypolls2018: Counting of votes begins at counting centres in Bellary and Shimoga Lok Sabha constituencies, pic.twitter.com/J9syo6wsRQ— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of the votes for the three Lok Sabha and two assembly countituencies in Karnataka will begin at 8 am.