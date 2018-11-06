Today in New Delhi, India
Karnataka bypolls: Shivaramegowda of JD(S) ahead of BJP’s Siddaramaiah in Mandya

Mandya saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.93%, down from 71.41% in 2014, in all the parliamentary and assembly seats, where bypolls were held on Saturday.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2018 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Former Prime Minister of India and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Devegowda shakes hand with the former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the two parties decide to contest the coming parliamentary and assembly polls jointly (File Photo)(HT Photo)

LR Shivaramegowda of the Janata Dal(Secular) was leading against senior BJP leader Siddaramaiah by more than 2,00,000 votes on Tuesday as votes were counted in Mandya, the parliamentary constituency where a bypoll was held on Saturday.

The JD(S) fielded Shivaramegowda against Siddaramaiah as its lawmaker CS Puttaraju resigned after he was elected to the assembly from the Melkote constituency in Mandya district in the old Mysuru region. Puttaraju is the minister for minor irrigation in the coalition government.

Mandya saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.93%, down from 71.41% in 2014, in all the parliamentary and assembly seats.

Mandya, at the heart of the Vokkaliga belt of southern Karnataka, was expected to be a cake walk for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, but Congress’ decision to leave the seat for the JD(S) as part of their seat-sharing arrangement, led to dissidence within the party coming in to the open. In these southern districts, the Congress and JD(S) are bitter rivals and the BJP is a minor force.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 07:09 IST

