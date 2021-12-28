Karnataka cabinet passes ordinance to ban cow slaughter in state

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST

The Karnataka cabinet on Monday passed an ordinance to ban cow slaughter in the state after the bill could not be passed in the upper house of the legislature where the ruling BJP does not enjoy a majority.

Law minister J Madhuswamy was quick to clarify that beef consumption in the state was not banned as buffaloes will continue to be slaughtered.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle bill was passed in the winter session of the assembly amid slogans of ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ and BJP members sporting saffron scarves but it was not presented in the legislative council. The regional JDS declared that it would not support the bill, unlike the support it extended in passing agricultural landholding reform bills.

Madhuswamy also said that the government would look into establishing gaushalas (cow shelters) across the state to take care of old and infirm cows in case they are abandoned by their owners. “The law itself is not new. Earlier there was a ban of the slaughter of cows under the age of 13. Now there is a blanket ban on the killing of any cow. However, buffaloes can be slaughtered.”

The ordinance will be sent to the Governor for his assent in a day the minister added and after his consent will become law.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramiah while speaking at the Congress foundation day event said “I had once said in the assembly that I like eating cattle meat. Who is anybody to question us? Food habits are my right. If you don’t like it, don’t eat. I like to eat and I will. Does it need courage to say this?”

Siddaramiah said that while farmers worshipped the cow as gau mata, he asked what should be done to old and unproductive cows as it costs Rs 100 per day per cow for a farmer to take care. “We should not be scared of expressing our feelings. We should come out of such confusion,” he added.