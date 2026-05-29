...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Nothing decided yet’: DK Shivakumar stays tight-lipped on Karnataka CM post, defers decision to CLP meeting

“Everything is happening as requested by the high command. Nothing has been decided,” Shivakumar said.

Published on: May 29, 2026 09:36 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
Advertisement

Congress leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Friday asserted that no decision had been made regarding the chief ministerial post in the state.

Shivakumar said the decision would be taken after a discussion with the party high command.(@DKShivakumar X)

After Siddaramaiah resigned as the Karnataka CM on Thursday, speculations regarding his successor arose, with some leaders floating Shivakumar's name for the role.

However, Shivakumar downplayed the possibility, highlighting that the decision would be taken by the high command at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting which had been convened on Saturday.

Also Read | Congress brass to discuss Karnataka govt structure post-leadership transition

“Everything is happening as requested by the high command. Nothing has been decided. Tomorrow we have called the CLP meeting, our central leaders have to come. We have to discuss with our high command,” the former deputy CM said, adding that all Karnataka Congress MLAs had also been requested to be present in Bengaluru. “Apart from that, nothing else is there,” Shivakumar added.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah's exit ends Karnataka stalemate, focus shifts to DK Shivakumar

‘Looks like DK Shivakumar will be…’

Former Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa on Friday touted the possibility of DK Shivakumar taking the position of the new chief minister in the state, ANI news agency reported.

Bangarappa said the transition would be “smooth”, lauding the high command and former CM Siddaramaiah on handling it “very well.” “And then, it's now the next phase we'll have to go. And I think that's it, it's a high command call. And I think it looks like DK Shivakumar will be, you know, that Congress Legislative Party is there, then after that, then so on, the procedure will start,” the former minister added.

 
karnataka dk shivakumar siddaramiah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Nothing decided yet’: DK Shivakumar stays tight-lipped on Karnataka CM post, defers decision to CLP meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.