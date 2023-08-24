Karnataka CM seeks report on water contamination

Responding to a series of incidents of water contamination that has claimed lives of at least 12 people, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has asked the officials to submit a comprehensive action report within 15 days to identify and segregate sewer lines from drinking water pipelines, as part of an extensive hygiene campaign.

Chief minister has asked the officials to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days (ANI)

Reiterating that stringent action will be taken against the chief executive officers of zilla panchayats and commissioners of municipalities after reports of additional casualties stemming from impure water, the chief minister emphasised that the reported deaths, particularly the five in Kavadigara Hatti, Chitradurga, have sounded an alarm regarding the consumption of tainted water.

In the latest incident, at least 5 people have died and more than 206 people have been hospitalised, since August 1, due to consuming contaminated water.

“Ensuring distinct sewer and water pipelines in areas inhabited by the less privileged, is an imperative requirement. Where such separation is lacking, it should be swiftly established. I anticipate the submission of the action report within a 15-day time frame,” the chief minister said during a meeting called to address the drinking water situation in the state.

“Incidents such as the one observed in Kavadigara Hatti, Chitradurga, underscore the negligence of our officials. Coordination among the Departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Urban Development, and Health is essential,” the chief minister added.

The prolonged dearth of rainfall has pushed multiple regions of the state, including Bengaluru and its periphery, into severe drinking water scarcity. The prolonged dry spell has also hit the groundwater table and borewells have run dry.

Officials said the situation can rapidly improve if the monsoon revives, but weather forecasts are far from encouraging.

During the review meeting, Siddaramaiah asked officials to ensure the immediate availability of safe drinking water, saying, “Prioritising the supply of potable water to the citizens must be your utmost concern. I will not tolerate any grievances in this matter.”

Currently, water is being delivered to 121 villages using tankers. In addition, 39 regions are dealing with extreme water shortages.

The chief minister also addressed the predicament of farmers in Ballari district, who find themselves unable to repay loans due to adverse natural circumstances. He directed the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary (Finance) to expedite solutions for their problems.

Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that the Union government has established specific criteria for declaring a region as drought-hit.

While approximately 120 taluks in Karnataka are grappling with inadequate rainfall, the process to declare them as drought-affected mandates a preliminary crop survey, adhering to the guidelines set by the Union government authorities.

