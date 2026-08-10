Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar hails Gen Z, says youth 'shaping their present and nature's future'

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday pitched for a youth-centric blueprint for the growth of the State, calling on the government and leadership to actively listen to Generation Z. Posting an editorial penned in the Deccan Herald the Karnataka CM framed young minds as the driving force behind the state and nation's future.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar highlighted the role of Gen Z in the state’s future and pitched a youth-centric model for the state's growth (@DKShivakumar X)

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Shivakumar outlined his vision for his article Young Karnataka, New India, reflecting on his own student days. he emphasised the importance of opening leadership avenues and creating robust opportunities for the upcoming generation.

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"Whenever I look into the eyes of our young students, I do not just see the future. I see my own past. Karnataka's youth are not just the future of our state. They are shaping its present and our nation's future. Our vision of Young Karnataka, New India is built on listening to young voices, creating opportunities, strengthening leadership and ensuring that every young mind can realise their aspirations. Read my article on why listening to Gen Z is essential to building a stronger, more inclusive and forward-looking Karnataka," he said

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to strengthening youth leadership, expanding skill development, and fostering an environment where young aspirations can materialise into real-world achievements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to strengthening youth leadership, expanding skill development, and fostering an environment where young aspirations can materialise into real-world achievements. {{/usCountry}}

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"I was once a young student with big dreams, standing in the crowd. Today, as your Chief Minister, I open the doors of leadership for you. Karnataka's achievement is the achievement of all of India, and my proud wish is for every single youth to become a bright shining lamp, Siri Hanate, illuminating the state's future," he said.

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Earlier on Sunday, Shivakumar detailed the long-languishing Bidadi Township project in Bengaluru, saying that the futuristic hub will feature advanced road networks, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, sprawling parks, and well-designed housing options.

In an X post, Shivakumar said that through this project, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District.

"The Bidadi Township project, which had been languishing in obscurity for many years, is being given a new lease on life and is being developed into a state-of-the-art AI City featuring world-class roads, metro connectivity, a modern sports arena, parks, and well-equipped housing. This massive project, undertaken under the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority, will transform the landscape of Bengaluru's South District," he said.

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