Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says MLA resignations will be accepted ‘in minutes’ after cabinet expansion sparks friction

A high-voltage drama has erupted in Karnataka following chief minister DK Shivakumar's cabinet expansion. Leaders who were not given any berth in the cabinet have expressed their disappointment, but their backlash was met with a swift warning from the CM.

Reflecting on his experience, Shivakumar noted that he, too, was denied ministerial positions under earlier chief ministers but chose to remain patient. (File Photo/ANI)

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Shivakumar expanded his cabinet on Monday by inducting 19 ministers. The long-awaited move, which had created significant buzz in political circles, has now triggered friction within the Congress party.

Senior party leader Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned as an MLA, and Belur Gopalakrishna also offered to quit after being left out of the expansion, according to news agency ANI.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Shivakumar expands cabinet, raises presence of Muslims and Dalits

Shivakumar's reaction to ministers' resignation threat

Shivakumar on Tuesday warned Congress MLAs threatening resignation that the party remains important, adding that any resignations tendered would be accepted within minutes.

"I have said whatever I have to... resignations keep happening in politics. No one can stop those resigning. If they want the party and their future, the party is important. If there is party, there is everything else," news agency PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his past experience while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that he, too, was denied ministerial positions under earlier chief ministers but chose to remain patient. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his past experience while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that he, too, was denied ministerial positions under earlier chief ministers but chose to remain patient. {{/usCountry}}

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"I too could have resigned, as I was not made minister during the CM tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Didn't both Parameshwara (Deputy CM) and I remain patient? When Veerendra Patil was CM, Bangarappa, Kharge (AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge) and Dharam Singh were not made Ministers. Didn't Bangarappa and Singh become CMs later? One needs to have patience," he said

The CM emphasised, "If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept."

Also Read | No women included as Karnataka cabinet under DK Shivakumar gets 19 new members

Congress leader expresses disappointment

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Senior Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment over being left out during the Karnataka cabinet expansion.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka throughout my political life. As a legislator and minister, I have implemented numerous schemes that can bring about change in people's lives," he posted.

"Being elected as a legislator six times has been possible due to the immense love and unwavering trust the people have continuously placed in me. That trust is the most invaluable thing to me," the leader added.

Expressing his commitment to the party, he said, "My commitment to the Congress party and my dedication to the people of my constituency have always remained steadfast. Starting from Youth Congress, I have undertaken various responsibilities in the party, from District Congress to KPCC and AICC. I have shown unwavering loyalty to the party. I have held clear ideological positions and have rendered my best service to the people who placed their trust in me. That is the most important thing to me."

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Expressing his disappointment, Rao added in the post, "Even after serving the state and the party for so many years, not being given a place in the cabinet this time has caused me deep disappointment. The fact that this decision was taken without informing me of any reason for excluding me from the cabinet has brought even greater dismay."

"Nevertheless, for the service of the people of my constituency and for the all-round development of Karnataka, I will continue to work ahead with the same commitment, honesty, and integrity," he further noted.

Also Read | Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar expands cabinet; 20 ministers inducted

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Previously, Rao served as health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. He is also a former state Congress president.

(with inputs from agencies)