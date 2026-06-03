Free bus passes, jobs, pvt employment exchange: CM Shivkumar's first announcement after oath-taking

Hours after he took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar rolled out a slew of welfare measures, with a focus on youth recruitment and students.

DK Shivakumar greets as he takes the oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka.(@DKShivakumar X)

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Among the announcements made after his first cabinet meeting in the state was the decision to issue free bus passes to students in non-luxury government buses.

In a bid to address the issue of unemployment, the Karnataka CM said his government would set up a private employment exchange where people can enrol for jobs, PTI news agency reported. “Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month,” Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar further said that for youth recruitment in government jobs, a calendar of events would be announced soon. He further promised decisions to address and prevent the migration of farmers, according to PTI.

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