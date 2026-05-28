Karnataka CM news LIVE: DK Shivakumar at Siddaramaiah’s residence for key breakfast meet

Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah is set to host his cabinet ministers on Thursday for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Kaveri as speculations flare up that he might be resigning from the top to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar. He has also sought a meeting with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the afternoon, apparently to tender his resignation. ...Read More

Two party lawmakers indicated that the 77-year-old veteran was set to resign. The leaders cited above also said that several formulas were being discussed if Siddaramaiah chose to step aside, including one where multiple deputy CMs are appointed.

“I will speak tomorrow,” the CM said, after paying floral tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

‘CM might resign at 3 pm’, says Congress lawmaker

Congress lawmaker Ashok K Pattan said that the “CM might resign after 3pm on Thursday”. “He has already taken an appointment with the governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide,” Pattan told reporters.

“Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility,” he told reporters when asked whether Shivakumar was likely to become the CM.

Senior lawmaker RV Deshpande also said the CM might resign on Thursday or the day after.

“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’” Deshpande said.

“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” he added.

The developments followed lengthy meetings on Tuesday between the party leadership, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with sources familiar with the matter saying the high command pressured the former to step aside from his position.