Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: BS Yediyurappa to be sworn in as chief minister for 4th time at 6pm

BJP stalwart, BS Yediyurappa is to be sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister for 4th time at 6pm on Friday evening, three days after the collapse of coalition government helmed by Congress’ HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) government in a trust motion.

Yediyurappa today met Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake the claim and requested him to administer him the oath of office and secrecy on Friday itself between 6 -6:15 pm. Yediyurappa said as the acting Leader of the Opposition he didn’t need to call a Legislature Party meeting to get himself elected as the leader. This will be the fourth stint for Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister — the last one was after the May 2018 Assembly polls.

5:51 pm IST Congress, JD-S to boycott Yediyurappa’s swearing-in Congress and JD(S) have decided to boycott the swearing-in of BJP leader BS Yediyurappa as the state’s chief minister on Friday evening. “Our party’s state President Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed our leaders, former ministers and legislators to boycott Yediyurappa’s oath-taking ceremony as chief minister, as he has no moral right to assume power when his party does not have the majority in the Assembly,” Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda said.





5:45 pm IST Yediyurappa visits BJP office before taking oath Shortly before taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Friday addressed his party workers at the state BJP headquarters and thanked the party workers for their continued support.





5:37 pm IST ‘Karnataka govt fell on its own’, says BJP’s working president JP Nadda Party’s Working President JP Nadda said that the Karnataka government had collapsed due to its own reasons and the BJP will provide a “stable” and “clean” government under BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. Nadda, also rejected suggestions that party’s Karnataka mascot was over the hill at 76 years of age and may not qualify to hold a post according to BJP’s own retirement policy for party elders. Read full story here.





5:35 pm IST Yediyurappa offers prayers at Kadu Malleshwara temple BJP’s state president BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Kadu Malleshwara temple in Bengaluru ahead of taking oath as chief minister at 6 pm today.





5:30 pm IST Yediyurappa visits National Military Memorial ahead of swearing-in Yediyurappa paid tributes at the National Military Memorial ahead of taking oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state. “On this day 20 years ago, Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan in 1999 in the Kargil war. As a mark of respect to all soldiers who fought this great war, I have come here to pay my tribute to our armed forces before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” Yediyurappa told reporters before visiting the memorial. On account of 20th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, visited Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial to pay tributes to our brave hearts. Our MLAs were present. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/wXU0N7WJdR — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2019



