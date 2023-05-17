‘People’s aspirations more important than politicking': Bommai on K'taka CM race

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over the delay in picking the new CM of the state, saying people' aspirations are more important than ‘politicking’.



“Congress is yet to finalise its CM candidate in spite of getting a majority. This shows the internal situation in the party. The aspirations of people are more important than politicking. Congress should choose a CM as soon as possible”, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is the caretaker CM till his successor takes oath, told reporters.



Bommai's remark comes amid hectic parleys within the Congress to pick the new chief minister, this days after the grand old party registered an emphatic victory in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from the only southern state it was ruling.



Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the main claimaints to the CM post, have been holding meetings with top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as the party treads with caution to establish a power-sharing formula to not upset both the stalwarts.



Both the leaders have tried to project a united front before the public. HT had reported that the Congress had offered the CM post to Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar as his deputy with plum portfolios like finance, but has not been able to break the deadlock. Eshwar Khandare, the KPCC working president has told reporters that a decision may be announced today evening.



The race for the CM's post has also witnessed more claimants including G Parameshwara,a a prominent Dalit face in the party. On Tuesday, the veteran leader said he could muster 50 MLAs but it is against his principles. On Wednesday, the leader said there is no controversy in the selection of CM.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter/ANI)