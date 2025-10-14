Karnataka CM shrugs off rumours of Cabinet reshuffle

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday brushed aside speculation over a private dinner he hosted for his ministers, questioning why a routine gathering had turned into political gossip. “Is having a meal with cabinet ministers supposed to be a major crime?” he asked, speaking to reporters after flagging off the Kittur festival torch in Bengaluru before heading to Hubballi. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with ministers Eshwara Khandre, KH Muniyappa, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru. (ANI PHOTO)

The dinner, scheduled at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ on Monday evening, drew attention because it coincided with renewed whispers in Congress circles about a possible change in leadership and a reshuffle of portfolios. Ministers confirmed their invitations, but deputy chief minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s initial silence -- and his decision to cancel all public engagements for the day -- led to speculation.

The get-together comes at a politically sensitive time, with talk of a power-sharing understanding that could see Shivakumar succeed Siddaramaiah after the government completes half its term next month. Both leaders have in recent days expressed different views on what determines the choice of a chief minister in the Congress.

In a televised interview, Shivakumar said numbers alone do not decide leadership in the party. “In the Congress, no decision is taken on numbers,” he said, emphasising that such matters are ultimately settled by the high command. “I know the Congress, and always decisions are not taken based on numbers of party MLAs,” he added.

Siddaramaiah, speaking separately in Bagalkot district, offered a counterpoint, saying the opinion of MLAs cannot be ignored. “The high command is the ultimate authority in the party. But the opinions of party MLAs are important too. Appointment of a chief minister or other issues are decided based on these two factors,” he said. He added that all major decisions should reflect “the consensus of the MLAs and the blessings of the high command.”

The exchange has reopened an old debate within the Karnataka Congress -- whether the high command’s endorsement outweighs the legislative majority in determining the party’s leadership. Siddaramaiah, who continues to command wide support among MLAs, was more direct: “Nobody can become the CM without MLAs’ backing. Only with the support of a majority of MLAs can one become the CM. Yes, the high command’s blessings are also important.”

Shivakumar, meanwhile, dismissed the so-called “November revolution” chatter as baseless, asserting that the Congress leadership in Delhi alone would decide any change. “No decision happens on numbers. Always, it’s the party high command that decides who should be where and till when. I know Congress. It doesn’t work (based on the support of MLAs),” he said, adding that both he and Siddaramaiah would “follow whatever the party decides.” His remarks triggered contrasting reactions within the Cabinet. Home Minister G Parameshwara disagreed, saying the Congress traditionally sought MLAs’ opinions before naming a CM. “Once the party is elected to power, the opinion of MLAs is sought to pick the CM. The high command sends observers who take MLAs’ opinions. The person who has the support of a majority of MLAs is made the CM. That’s how Siddaramaiah became CM twice. That’s the tradition,” Parameshwara said.

He added that the same process should continue. “Even now, tradition calls for MLAs’ opinions to be sought. But if the high command decides that MLAs’ opinions aren’t needed... well, that’s why they’re called the high command. We’ll support whoever the high command chooses.”

IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge echoed Parameshwara’s view, explaining that the high command’s decision reflects the mood within the party. “Observers submit a report on the overall situation and environment of the CLP meeting, and then the high command takes the decision,” he said.