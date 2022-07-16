Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Karnataka CM to lay foundation stone for textile park in his constituency

The proposed textiles park will come up in an area spread across 59.34 acres.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 02:05 PM IST
ANI |

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a visit to his constituency Shiggaon and Savanur today, will lay the foundation stone for a textile park, besides launching a slew of other developmental works.

Infrastructure facilities for the unit would be created in three phases. The state government has provided 25 crore for the first phase.

Also read: CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week

Further, he is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for setting up of a readymade garments unit.

Ms Texport Private Limited will invest 42 crore to set up the readymade garments unit, which is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 3,000 individuals.

Topics
basavaraj bommai
