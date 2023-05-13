Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE for Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali.
Karnataka election 2023 results: The elections were held on May 10, 2023, to elect 224 members of the state Assembly. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 73.19 percent, slightly higher than the previous polls in 2018. This article will provide the latest updates on Davanagere area constituencies, which comprise eight assembly constituencies. These are Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, and Honnali.
Shamanur Shivashankarappa of the Indian National Congress won the Davanagere South seat by outshining Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yashavantha Rao Jadhav by a margin of 15,884 votes. From the Mayakonda constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s N Linganna won the election, upstaging Indian National Congress’s KS Basavaraj [basavanthappa] by just 6,458 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s K Madalu Virupakshappa won the election from the Channagiri constituency by upstaging Indian National Congress’s Vadnal Rajanna by merely 25,780 votes. From the Honnali constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s M P Renukacharya emerged victorious. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s Shanthanagowda D G by just 4,233 votes.
For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.
|Seats
|Candidate
|Votes
|Jagalur
|SV Ramachandra (BJP)
|26,858
|Harapanahalli
|Latha Mallikarjun (Independent)
|40,674
|Harihar
|BP Harish (BJP)
|47,113
|Davanagere North
|SS Mallikarjun (INC)
|73,788
|Davanagere South
|Shamanur Shivashankarappa (INC)
|83,839
|Mayakonda
|KS Basavanthappa (INC)
|24,377
|Channagiri
|Basavaraju V Shivaganga (INC)
|52,318
|Honnali
|Shanthana Gowda DG (INC)
|69,362
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:10 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress (INC) wins 14 seats in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party wins 7 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) wins one.
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:01 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: So far, INC leads with 10 seats in the state. BJP, however, wins 4 seats. JDS wins just one.
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:14 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on just two seats in Davanagere. These are Jagalur and Harihar.
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:06 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress is leading with five seats in Davanagere area constituencies. These are Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, and Honnali.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:22 PM
Davanagere area election results: INC's KS Basavanthappa is leading from Mayakonda with 10705 votes. BJP's M Basavaraja Naik is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:18 PM
Davanagere area election results: SV Ramachandra from BJP is leading with 2057 votes. Independent candidate HP Rajesh is trailing from Jagalur seat.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:12 PM
Davanagere area election results: INC's Shamanur Shivashankarappa is leading with 25272 votes from Davanagere South. Ajay Kumar BG of BJP is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:09 PM
Davanagere area election results: INC's SS Mallikarjun is leading with 22415 votes from Davanagere North. Lokikere Nagaraj of BJP is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:04 PM
Davanagere area election results: Basavaraju V Shivaganga of INC is leading with 10680 votes from Channagiri. Independent candidate Madal Mallikarjuna is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:58 AM
Davanagere area election results: BJP's BP Harish is leading with 4489 votes from Harihar. Srinivasa NH (Nandigavi) of INC is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:54 AM
Davanagere area election results: Independent candidate Latha Mallikarjun is leading with 6045 votes from Harapanahalli. G Karunakara Reddy from BJP is trailing behind.
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:51 AM
Davanagere area election results: INC's Shanthana Gowda DG is leading with 11516 votes from Honnali. MP Renukachar of BJP is trailing.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:13 AM
Counting begins for all Davanagere area constituencies
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:04 AM
Davanagere area election results: Counting begins
Fri, 12 May 2023 05:43 PM
Davanagere area election result: Counting on May 13