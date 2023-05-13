Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali

Karnataka election 2023 results: The elections were held on May 10, 2023, to elect 224 members of the state Assembly. The Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 73.19 percent, slightly higher than the previous polls in 2018. This article will provide the latest updates on Davanagere area constituencies, which comprise eight assembly constituencies. These are Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, and Honnali.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa of the Indian National Congress won the Davanagere South seat by outshining Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yashavantha Rao Jadhav by a margin of 15,884 votes. From the Mayakonda constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s N Linganna won the election, upstaging Indian National Congress’s KS Basavaraj [basavanthappa] by just 6,458 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s K Madalu Virupakshappa won the election from the Channagiri constituency by upstaging Indian National Congress’s Vadnal Rajanna by merely 25,780 votes. From the Honnali constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s M P Renukacharya emerged victorious. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s Shanthanagowda D G by just 4,233 votes.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.