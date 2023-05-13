Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukkeri, Yemkanmardi

Karnataka election 2023 results: The voting for Karnataka Assembly elections took place on May 10 to elect 224 members of the state assembly. A significant number of voters exercised their right to vote, with 73.19 percent turnout, the EC reported. In this blog, we will provide the latest updates on Chikkodi area constituencies. The eight assembly constituencies are Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalga, Athani, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raibag, Hukkeri, and Yemkanmardi.

In 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb won the Nippani seat by 8,506 votes. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s Kakaso Pandurang Patil. Ganesh Prakash Hukkeri of the Indian National Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Annasaheb Shankar Jolle by a margin of 10,569 votes from the Chikkodi-Sadalga seat. From the Athani constituency, Indian National Congress’s Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli outperformed Bharatiya Janata Party’s Laxman Sangappa Savadi by just 2,331 votes. Shrimant Balasaheb Patil of the Indian National Congress won the Kagawad seat by 32,942 votes, upstaging Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bharamagouda Alagouda Kage. From the Kudachi constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s P Rajeev won the election. He outperformed Amit Shama Ghatage by a margin of 15,008 votes. Indian National Congress’s Pradeepkumar Ramu Malage lost the Raybag seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Duryodhan Aihole by 16,548 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Umesh Vishwanath Katti defeated Indian National Congress’s Appayyagouda Basagouda Patil by a margin of 15,385 votes from the Hukkeri seat. Indian National Congress’s Satish L Jarkiholi won the Yemkanmardi seat by just 2,850 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Astagi Maruti Mallappa.

For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.