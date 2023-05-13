Home / India News / Congress's DK Shivakumar set to retain bastion Kanakapura against BJP's R Ashok in Karnataka election

Congress's DK Shivakumar set to retain bastion Kanakapura against BJP's R Ashok in Karnataka election

ByAniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2023 12:19 PM IST

DK Shivakumar is leading from the Kanakapura assembly constituency against his closest rival R Ashoka in the Karnataka assembly election.

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, is leading from the Kanakapura assembly constituency against his closest rival R Ashoka of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly election, the results of which were being declared on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the assembly election in Kanakapura Taluk. (ANI Photo)(Source: DK Shivakumar Twitter)
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the assembly election in Kanakapura Taluk. (ANI Photo)(Source: DK Shivakumar Twitter)

Shivakumar, an aspirant to be chief minister, is set to defeat Vokkaliga strongman and state revenue minister R Ashoka.

DK Shivakumar, 60, had been elected from the seat in the last three Karnataka assembly elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Shivakumar, who began his political career in the early 1980s, has been elected as an MLA multiple times from the Kanakapura constituency. He has also been a minister in the Karnataka government on several occasions. He played a significant role in addressing power-related issues and initiatives in the state.

Ashoka had earlier said his candidacy has resulted in an election contest, in its true sense, taking place for the first time in the region after nearly two decades.

Ashoka said he felt he was a “trigger” for public anger against the rule that existed in the region for long to come out in the open.

In a surprise move, the BJP had taken the battle to the opposition camp by fielding Ashoka, who is considered to be the Vokkaliga face of the party, against Congress’ Vokkaliga strongman Shivakumar in his home turf, which is the community’s stronghold.

Ashoka said his task was to win the seat, along with building the party in the constituency, where it has virtually no presence.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
dk shivakumar bharatiya janata party
dk shivakumar bharatiya janata party
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out