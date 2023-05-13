Karnataka election results: ‘Brute authoritarian politics vanquished’, says Mamata Banerjee on BJP's defeat

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid its defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections. “Saluting” the people of Karnataka for their “decisive mandate in favour of change”, she said that the “brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished” from the state.

Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka election results

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity: that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

According to the Election Commission's trends, Congress is poised for a big win in Karnataka. At the time of publishing, Congress has won 96 seats and is leading in 40. Meanwhile, the BJP won 45 seats and is leading in 19 seats. JD(S) has won 16 seats so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accepting the party's defeat, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the “BJP has not been able to make the mark, while the Congress did it successfully.”

Conceding the party's defeat in the Karnataka assembly election, chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party has not been able to make the mark, while the Congress did it successfully.

“Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride,” he told the media.