Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bijapur area constitutes - Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats.

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area in 15th Legislative Assembly

Constituency Candidate Party Votes Muddebihal Ameenappa Gouda S Patil (Nadahalli BJP 63,512 Devar Hippargi Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur) BJP 48,245 Basavana Bagevadi Shivanand Patil INC 58,647 Babaleshwar Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil INC 98,339 Bijapur City Basanagoud .R. Patil (Yatnal) BJP 76,308 Nagthan Devanand Fulasing Chavan JD(S) 59709 Indi Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil INC 50,401 Sindagi Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa JD(S) 70,865

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

Constituency Candidate Party Leading/ Vote margin Muddebihal Channabasavraj (Appaji) INC 4095 Devar Hippargi B B Patil JD(S) 10597 Basavana Bagevadi Shivanand Patil INC 1288 Babaleshwar M B Patil INC 6082 Bijapur City N B Reddy INC 8873 Nagthan K V Donbida INC 23052 Indi Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil INC 9611 Sindagi A M Managuli INC 1604