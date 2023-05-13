Home / India News / Karnataka election results: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win, says 'My best wishes to them...'

Karnataka election results: PM Modi congratulates Congress on win, says 'My best wishes to them...'

ByManjiri Chitre
May 13, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party as it is headed towards a big win in the Karnataka assembly elections. “My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” he said. PM Modi also thanked those people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appreciated the hard work of the party leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

KARNATAKA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

“I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to the Election Commission's latest trends, Congress is poised for a victory in the state. At the time of publishing, Congress has bagged 121 seats and is leading in 15, while BJP has won 56 seats and is leading in 8.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who has been a constant critic of the PM Modi-led government - said that his party's victory is the “people's strength over crony capitalism”. “In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people,” he added.

karnataka karnataka election results karnataka election pm modi
